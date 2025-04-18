Gandhis in the Dock: Fresh Accusations Surface
BJP's Tripura president, Rajib Bhattacharjee, claimed that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will face jail time over their role in the National Herald case. He accused them of embezzling Rs 2,000 crore via the Young India organisation. Bhattacharjee criticized Congress and CPI(M) for historical corruption.
In a scathing attack, BJP's Tripura unit chief, Rajib Bhattacharjee, alleged that top Congress figures Sonia and Rahul Gandhi would eventually receive life sentences related to the controversial National Herald case.
Speaking at a rally, Bhattacharjee claimed the Gandhis, alongside their associates, siphoned off a staggering Rs 2,000 crore through their involvement with the Young India organisation, tarnishing the legacy of the National Herald.
He further criticized the Congress and CPI(M) for long-standing corruption in the northeastern state, contrasting it with the alleged clean record of the BJP's seven-year rule. Bhattacharjee also condemned both parties for ignoring pressing issues such as the recent riots in West Bengal's Murshidabad.
