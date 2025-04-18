Left Menu

Behind-the-Scenes Diplomacy: US-China Trade Talks

President Donald Trump mentioned that the United States is engaging in constructive private talks with China amidst ongoing trade tensions. Although he described these discussions as 'really very good,' he refrained from providing further specifics about the nature or progress of the negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:44 IST
  • United States

In a press briefing held at the White House on Friday, President Donald Trump revealed that the United States is engaged in fruitful private discussions with China. These talks aim to address the tensions arising from the long-standing trade war between the two nations.

President Trump assured reporters that the conversations have been positive, stating, "By the way, we have nice conversations going with China. It's, like, really very good." His comments suggest a potential thaw in the economic standoff, though he abstained from offering more detailed updates.

The ongoing trade war has significant global implications, and any progress in dialogue could mark a turning point for international markets and diplomatic relations. Observers continue to monitor these developments closely, hoping for a resolution that benefits both economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

