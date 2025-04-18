Court Blocks Trump’s Bid to End Venezuelan Protections

The Trump administration faced a legal setback as the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco rejected their request to proceed with ending temporary legal protections for approximately 350,000 Venezuelan migrants. The court's decision upholds a March 31 order by a lower court that halted the Department of Homeland Security's secretary Kristi Noem's move to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for these individuals.

The three-judge panel determined that the administration failed to demonstrate that it would suffer irreparable harm if the lower court's ruling remained effective during the appeal process. This legal development marks a significant roadblock in President Donald Trump's broader immigration agenda, which includes reducing humanitarian programs that purportedly exceed U.S. law intentions.

The ruling maintains the legal shield for many Venezuelans in the U.S., delaying their potential deportation and preserving their status until the appeals process is complete. This case reflects ongoing legal battles over immigration policies and the limits of executive authority in redesigning these programs.

