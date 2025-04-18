U.S. Pressure Builds Over Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

As frustration mounts over the stalled Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio signal the possibility of withdrawing from mediation efforts. Their statements underscore the urgency of achieving progress, warning that protracted talks will not be tolerated.

In Paris, Rubio reiterated the need for rapid advancements, emphasizing days rather than weeks or months as the timeframe to ascertain if a peace deal is feasible. Meanwhile, volumes of internal discussions reveal Trump's growing impatience with Russian reluctance to cease hostilities.

European diplomats echo the sentiment, highlighting that the Paris talks marked the first significant dialogue involving the U.S. and European powers. With further engagements scheduled in London, the fate of a comprehensive ceasefire rests on Ukraine's acceptance of proposed terms amid ongoing challenges.

