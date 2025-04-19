Left Menu

Federal Judge Challenges Trump's Passport Policy

A federal judge found the Trump administration's passport policy for transgender and nonbinary Americans likely unconstitutional but did not block it nationwide. The policy was challenged by seven individuals and deemed discriminatory. The State Department must alter passports for six plaintiffs, but nationwide changes remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 05:20 IST
Federal Judge Challenges Trump's Passport Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has deemed the Trump administration's restrictive passport policy towards transgender and nonbinary Americans likely unconstitutional. The policy, which barred these individuals from having passports that reflect their gender identities, was halted for six plaintiffs who had challenged it.

U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick declared that the policy and a related executive order signed by President Trump were driven by bias against transgender Americans, violating the constitutional principle of equal protection. However, her ruling stopped short of a nationwide injunction, citing insufficient justification for such action.

This case is among several pending litigation efforts against policies initiated by Trump, which directed federal recognition of only two biological sexes. Despite this setback, the broader impact of the decision on national passport issuance remains uncertain, pending further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025