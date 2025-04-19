Federal Judge Challenges Trump's Passport Policy
A federal judge found the Trump administration's passport policy for transgender and nonbinary Americans likely unconstitutional but did not block it nationwide. The policy was challenged by seven individuals and deemed discriminatory. The State Department must alter passports for six plaintiffs, but nationwide changes remain unresolved.
In a significant legal development, a federal judge has deemed the Trump administration's restrictive passport policy towards transgender and nonbinary Americans likely unconstitutional. The policy, which barred these individuals from having passports that reflect their gender identities, was halted for six plaintiffs who had challenged it.
U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick declared that the policy and a related executive order signed by President Trump were driven by bias against transgender Americans, violating the constitutional principle of equal protection. However, her ruling stopped short of a nationwide injunction, citing insufficient justification for such action.
This case is among several pending litigation efforts against policies initiated by Trump, which directed federal recognition of only two biological sexes. Despite this setback, the broader impact of the decision on national passport issuance remains uncertain, pending further legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
