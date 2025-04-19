Governor's Tour of Tension: A Close Look at Murshidabad's Strife

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose is set to visit the tumultuous regions of Shamsherganj in Murshidabad district on Saturday. His visit aims to evaluate the situation firsthand and connect with the people affected by recent riots, according to a senior official.

The violence, sparked by anti-Waqf Act protests from April 8-12, has resulted in at least three fatalities and over 274 arrests. The Governor's tour will extend to the unrest-hit areas of Dhulian, Suti, and Jangipur.

Despite a request from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to defer his trip, Bose met with displaced families in Malda's temporary refugee camp, promising proactive measures to address their concerns. His determination to visit highlights his commitment to addressing the crisis directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)