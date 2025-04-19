Japan's Trade Balancing Act: Navigating U.S. Tariff Demands

Japan is exploring the possibility of boosting its soybean and rice imports as a strategic move in ongoing trade talks with the United States, following the imposition of President Donald Trump's significant tariffs. Japan is attempting to mitigate the impact of these tariffs, which have disrupted markets and heightened fears of recession.

In bilateral discussions, U.S. representatives identified automobiles and rice as sectors where Tokyo allegedly maintains market barriers, urging Japan to import more meat, fish, and potatoes. The Yomiuri newspaper reports these developments, citing unnamed sources. Japan's Cabinet Office remains unavailable for comment on the negotiations.

Significant tariffs have been levied on Japan by the U.S., though a temporary pause has been implemented. Japan faces challenges due to a high tariff baseline on rice, which Trump criticizes as excessive and outdated. Despite tariff tensions, Japan continues to bolster imports of rice amid rising domestic prices.

