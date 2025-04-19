Left Menu

Kerala BJP President Urges Unity Amidst Controversy Over Waqf Amendment Act

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar appealed to the Muslim community for unity, warning against propaganda by opposing parties. The Waqf (Amendment) Act aims to bring transparency to the Waqf Board. Meanwhile, violence broke out in West Bengal over the Act, prompting visits by officials to affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 13:28 IST
Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to quell growing unrest, Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has appealed to the Muslim community to seek truth over falsehoods he claims are propagated by opposition parties. He emphasized the Waqf (Amendment) Act's aim to enhance transparency in Waqf Board operations and argued that the legislation does not infringe upon the rights of any Muslims.

Chandrasekhar criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Congress party for allegedly using divisive tactics, urging the Muslim community not to succumb to misinformation. He insisted that the bill is pro-poor and supports Muslim women's rights, aligning with constitutional values.

Amidst political tensions, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar visited relief camps and met with families affected by the recent violence in the state. The clashes erupted during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, claiming lives and displacing many families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

