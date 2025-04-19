Kerala BJP President Urges Unity Amidst Controversy Over Waqf Amendment Act

In a bid to quell growing unrest, Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has appealed to the Muslim community to seek truth over falsehoods he claims are propagated by opposition parties. He emphasized the Waqf (Amendment) Act's aim to enhance transparency in Waqf Board operations and argued that the legislation does not infringe upon the rights of any Muslims.

Chandrasekhar criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Congress party for allegedly using divisive tactics, urging the Muslim community not to succumb to misinformation. He insisted that the bill is pro-poor and supports Muslim women's rights, aligning with constitutional values.

Amidst political tensions, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar visited relief camps and met with families affected by the recent violence in the state. The clashes erupted during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, claiming lives and displacing many families.

(With inputs from agencies.)