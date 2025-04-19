Nuclear Diplomacy in Rome: A Crucial Turning Point

Iran and the United States will resume indirect nuclear negotiations in Rome this Saturday, aiming to resolve their prolonged conflict over Tehran's atomic objectives. The talks, set against the backdrop of President Donald Trump's stern warnings of military intervention, will have Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff engaging through an Omani intermediary.

While the two parties haven't had direct negotiations since 2015 under former President Obama, the first round in Muscat was deemed constructive by both. Araqchi maintains optimism for a potential agreement, provided the U.S. adopts a realistic approach towards Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Tensions persist as Israel considers possible strikes on Iranian facilities, and Trump reinforces his 'maximum pressure' campaign. Washington demands a halt to uranium enrichment, while Tehran, advocating its program's peaceful nature, seeks assurances that the U.S. won't withdraw from future agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)