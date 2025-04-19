Left Menu

Nuclear Diplomacy in Rome: A Crucial Turning Point

Iran and the U.S. are set to engage in indirect nuclear talks in Rome, facilitated by an Omani official. While Iran seeks realistic concessions, the U.S. demands halting uranium enrichment. Both sides remain cautious in their optimism, amid Israeli threats and President Trump's firm stance against Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 13:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Iran and the United States will resume indirect nuclear negotiations in Rome this Saturday, aiming to resolve their prolonged conflict over Tehran's atomic objectives. The talks, set against the backdrop of President Donald Trump's stern warnings of military intervention, will have Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff engaging through an Omani intermediary.

While the two parties haven't had direct negotiations since 2015 under former President Obama, the first round in Muscat was deemed constructive by both. Araqchi maintains optimism for a potential agreement, provided the U.S. adopts a realistic approach towards Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Tensions persist as Israel considers possible strikes on Iranian facilities, and Trump reinforces his 'maximum pressure' campaign. Washington demands a halt to uranium enrichment, while Tehran, advocating its program's peaceful nature, seeks assurances that the U.S. won't withdraw from future agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

