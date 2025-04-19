Tensions Flare as Tamil Nadu Stands Firm Against Delhi Administration
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized Delhi's influence, challenging Union Minister Amit Shah's assertions. This follows BJP's demand for Minister K Ponmudy's dismissal over inflammatory remarks. With widespread criticism, a high-level committee seeks more autonomy for Tamil Nadu amid escalating tensions with the central government.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's assertion that the state would not yield to Delhi's administration has sparked a fierce political confrontation. Stalin's remarks were in response to Union Minister Amit Shah's statements about forming a government in Tamil Nadu by 2026, which Stalin refuted with confidence.
The remarks come amid the backdrop of BJP's calls for the dismissal of Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy following controversial comments on religious matters. The Madras High Court has ordered an FIR against Ponmudy, leading to widespread condemnation from various religious and social factions.
Additionally, Stalin has pushed back against what he perceives as central overreach, including matters like the NEET examinations and the imposition of Hindi. A newly formed committee aims to explore options for increased state autonomy, signaling a potential reshaping of Tamil Nadu's relationship with the central government.
