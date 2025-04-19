Former Congress MLA's Resignation Sparks Political Shake-Up in Maharashtra

Amid a wave of political realignments in Maharashtra, former Congress MLA Sangram Thopte has tendered his resignation from the party. Observers anticipate his move to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a significant shift in the state's political dynamics.

Thopte, who previously represented the Bhor constituency three times, was notably defeated by NCP candidate Shankar Mandekar in the 2024 assembly elections. His family's longstanding association with Congress adds gravity to his departure, as he is the son of veteran Congress leader Anantrao Thopte.

The state's Congress president, Harshvardhan Sapkal, commented on the developments, lamenting the lost opportunity for Thopte to ascend to the assembly Speaker's position, a move he claims was thwarted by opposition political maneuvering led by Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)