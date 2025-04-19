Left Menu

Former Congress MLA's Resignation Sparks Political Shake-Up in Maharashtra

Former Congress MLA Sangram Thopte has resigned, hinting at a switch to the BJP. Thopte, a prominent political figure in the Bhor constituency with strong familial ties to Congress, has left amid strategic political shifts in Maharashtra, potentially altering the state's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-04-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 14:12 IST
Former Congress MLA's Resignation Sparks Political Shake-Up in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a wave of political realignments in Maharashtra, former Congress MLA Sangram Thopte has tendered his resignation from the party. Observers anticipate his move to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a significant shift in the state's political dynamics.

Thopte, who previously represented the Bhor constituency three times, was notably defeated by NCP candidate Shankar Mandekar in the 2024 assembly elections. His family's longstanding association with Congress adds gravity to his departure, as he is the son of veteran Congress leader Anantrao Thopte.

The state's Congress president, Harshvardhan Sapkal, commented on the developments, lamenting the lost opportunity for Thopte to ascend to the assembly Speaker's position, a move he claims was thwarted by opposition political maneuvering led by Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025