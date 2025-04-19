Naveen Patnaik Re-elected: A Decade of Leadership Continues

Naveen Patnaik has been re-elected as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president for the ninth consecutive time. The announcement was made by BJD's organisational election returning officer PK Deb during a state council meeting at the party's headquarters, Sankha Bhawan. Patnaik urged party supporters to reveal what he described as the BJP's alleged false narratives targeting BJD.

Addressing the gathering after his re-election, Patnaik emphasized the importance of a robust social media strategy to counter misinformation. He stated that leveraging technology is crucial for disseminating the truth and reaching out to the masses. Patnaik credited the unwavering dedication of BJD workers as the party's invaluable asset and assured that their collective efforts would effectively counter the opposition's propaganda.

Recalling the governance period from 2000 to 2024 as a 'golden age' under BJD, Patnaik reaffirmed the party's commitment to the people of Odisha. Stressing women, farmers, and youth empowerment, and regional development as key priorities, he asserted that the BJD will continue to fight for Odisha's pride and interests. His election was greeted with enthusiasm by district leaders, who presented him with flowers, paintings, and talismans symbolizing cultural pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)