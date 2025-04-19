Rome Hosts Renewed U.S.-Iran Nuclear Dialogue Amid Tensions

Iran and the United States have embarked on a fresh round of nuclear negotiations in Rome as both countries seek to alleviate decades of tension surrounding Tehran's nuclear objectives. The talks, carried out indirectly through an Omani intermediary, are overshadowed by U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of military action should diplomatic efforts falter.

The dialogue involves Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff. Earlier discussions in Muscat were deemed productive, though direct negotiations between the two nations haven't occurred since 2015 under then-President Obama. Araqchi emphasized Iran's commitment to diplomacy, urging for a deal that respects Iran's rights and lifts sanctions, while addressing nuclear program concerns.

Trump insists on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Israel has not ruled out military options against Iran's nuclear facilities. Iran seeks sanctions relief but demands assurances against future U.S. withdrawal from agreements. Tensions remain high as Iran continues its nuclear activities beyond previous agreements, refusing to discuss its ballistic missile program with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)