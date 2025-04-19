Amidst Internal Tensions, Durai Vaiko Exits MDMK Leadership
Durai Vaiko, son of MDMK founder Vaiko, resigns as party's principal secretary due to internal conflicts. His decision follows accusations against the party's leadership and an individual's actions. The issue will be addressed at the upcoming Administrative Council meeting. Durai remains committed to the MDMK and his constituents.
Durai Vaiko, the son of MDMK leader and founder Vaiko, has resigned from his role as the party's principal secretary. The move comes amid internal discord, with Durai attributing his departure to the actions of an unnamed individual.
Durai's resignation follows what he described as a sustained campaign of accusations against him and the party's leadership. He claimed this individual has been leaking information to the media, causing 'disrepute' to Vaiko.
Despite his resignation, Durai has vowed to continue serving as a primary worker for the party and his constituents in Tiruchirappalli. MDMK leaders, including Durai's father, are set to discuss the issue at the upcoming Administrative Council meeting.
