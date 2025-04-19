BJP Leader Criticizes Supreme Court's Role in Lawmaking
BJP leader Nishikant Dubey criticized the Supreme Court, accusing it of overstepping its boundaries and inciting religious conflicts. Dubey suggested that if the court continues its current path, the Parliament should be closed. Congress leaders have condemned his remarks, calling them defamatory and unacceptable.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nishikant Dubey on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Supreme Court, accusing it of overstepping its jurisdiction and inciting religious wars in the country. Dubey questioned the necessity of Parliament if the apex court were to take on the role of lawmaking.
Dubey's comments came amidst ongoing hearings at the Supreme Court concerning the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. He expressed frustration over the court's decision to question legislative processes, suggesting a growing trend towards judiciary overreach in matters typically reserved for legislative debate.
Congress leaders swiftly criticized Dubey's remarks, with Manickam Tagore condemning the statements as defamatory. He urged Supreme Court judges to take notice of Dubey's assertions, made in public and outside parliamentary confines. The uproar adds to the tension between the judiciary and other branches of government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
