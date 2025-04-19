TMC Office Set Ablaze Amid Political Tensions in West Bengal

Tension simmered in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district after a local office of the TMC was set on fire in Chak Maricha village at Bhangar on Friday night.

TMC's Canning Purba MLA, Shaukat Mollah, accused the ISF, led by Nawsad Siddique, of attempting to instill fear among locals. Siddique, representing Bhangar, denied these allegations, attributing the arson incident to internal strife within the TMC.

As police investigate the arson, the TMC has organized a protest rally for April 20, seeking justice and highlighting the ongoing friction in the region.

