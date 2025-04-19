Left Menu

TMC Office Set Ablaze Amid Political Tensions in West Bengal

A local office of the TMC in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas was set on fire, with allegations flying between TMC and ISF party leaders regarding responsibility. An investigation is underway by police to find the culprits, and a protest rally has been scheduled by TMC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:13 IST
TMC Office Set Ablaze Amid Political Tensions in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

Tension simmered in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district after a local office of the TMC was set on fire in Chak Maricha village at Bhangar on Friday night.

TMC's Canning Purba MLA, Shaukat Mollah, accused the ISF, led by Nawsad Siddique, of attempting to instill fear among locals. Siddique, representing Bhangar, denied these allegations, attributing the arson incident to internal strife within the TMC.

As police investigate the arson, the TMC has organized a protest rally for April 20, seeking justice and highlighting the ongoing friction in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

