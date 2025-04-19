Left Menu

Political Storm: Congress and BJP Clash Over Supreme Court's Role

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accuses the BJP of undermining the Supreme Court, while BJP leader Nishikant Dubey criticizes the court for overreach and inciting discord. The debate touches on issues like the constitutionality of laws and the separation of powers between the judiciary and the legislature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:01 IST
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On Saturday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh launched a broadside against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), charging the government with a concerted effort to undermine the Supreme Court. This criticism follows remarks by BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, who accused the court of destabilizing the nation's legal framework.

Ramesh contended that government officials, including constitutional authorities and BJP members of parliament, are actively campaigning against the judiciary. He pointed out instances like the Supreme Court's stance on electoral bonds, where the court challenged the government's measures as unconstitutional.

In response, Dubey accused the top court of acting beyond its jurisdiction, particularly criticizing its interference in legislative matters. He argued that if the Supreme Court continues to overstep, it could lead the country towards anarchy, voicing concerns over the court's influence on governance in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

