BJP Leaders Challenge Supreme Court's Role: Accusations and Implications

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have intensified their criticism against the Supreme Court, accusing it of selective activism and overstepping its constitutional boundaries. Nishikhant Dubey and Manan Kumar Mishra have publicly voiced their concerns over the court's alleged inaction regarding ongoing issues in West Bengal while taking swift actions on matters like Manipur.

Dubey has accused the Supreme Court of encroaching on legislative powers, suggesting that its recent judgments could incite religious conflicts. He went as far as proposing that if the court continues to dictate laws, the parliamentary system should be dissolved. The leader referenced Article 377's decriminalization by the court as an example of judicial overreach.

Moreover, Dubey highlighted discrepancies in the court's handling of religious and historical site disputes, warning of the court's influence leading the country towards chaos. Meanwhile, the Center has reassured the Supreme Court of its commitment in the ongoing Waqf (Amendment) Act discussions, emphasizing a pause on controversial provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)