Left Menu

BJP Leaders Challenge Supreme Court's Role: Accusations and Implications

BJP leaders Nishikhant Dubey and Manan Kumar Mishra criticize the Supreme Court, alleging bias and overreach in its decisions. Accusing the court of inciting religious tensions and demanding legislative power, Dubey insists parliamentary authority is being undermined. Mishra highlights perceived court neglect over West Bengal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:43 IST
BJP Leaders Challenge Supreme Court's Role: Accusations and Implications
BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have intensified their criticism against the Supreme Court, accusing it of selective activism and overstepping its constitutional boundaries. Nishikhant Dubey and Manan Kumar Mishra have publicly voiced their concerns over the court's alleged inaction regarding ongoing issues in West Bengal while taking swift actions on matters like Manipur.

Dubey has accused the Supreme Court of encroaching on legislative powers, suggesting that its recent judgments could incite religious conflicts. He went as far as proposing that if the court continues to dictate laws, the parliamentary system should be dissolved. The leader referenced Article 377's decriminalization by the court as an example of judicial overreach.

Moreover, Dubey highlighted discrepancies in the court's handling of religious and historical site disputes, warning of the court's influence leading the country towards chaos. Meanwhile, the Center has reassured the Supreme Court of its commitment in the ongoing Waqf (Amendment) Act discussions, emphasizing a pause on controversial provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025