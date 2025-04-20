Left Menu

Political Showdown: Judiciary Under Fire as BJP MP Sparks Controversy

JMM and AIMIM criticize BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his contentious comments on the Supreme Court. Dubey alleged that the judiciary was overstepping its boundaries, stoking tensions between the branches of power. Political leaders called for judicial intervention, accusing Dubey of threatening democratic principles.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Political tension soared as Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Manoj Pandey lambasted BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his incendiary remarks about the Supreme Court. Pandey accused Dubey of challenging the judiciary's authority, likening his statements to acts that foster dictatorship.

Pandey urged the legal system to respond vigorously to Dubey's comments, which he deemed 'unfortunate.' Adding his voice to the criticism, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi censured Dubey, suggesting BJP members had grown radicalized to the point of intimidating the judiciary. Owaisi called attention to Article 142, affirming the Supreme Court's duty to ensure complete justice.

In a contentious tirade, Dubey accused the Supreme Court of sparking religious conflicts and overreaching its mandate. He questioned the relevance of the Parliament if the judiciary could enact laws and took issue with rulings decriminalizing homosexuality. Dubey warned that the Supreme Court's actions might push the nation towards 'anarchy', pledging a detailed Parliamentary debate to resolve this ongoing conflict.

