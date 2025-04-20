Modi Praises Naidu's Dedication on 75th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended cordial birthday wishes to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Highlighting his relentless dedication, Modi praised Naidu's role in the state's development.

Naidu, who also presides over the Telugu Desam Party, marked his 75th birthday on this occasion.

Lauding Naidu's forward-looking approach, Modi expressed hopes for Naidu's continued health and prosperity, recognizing his efforts in steering the state toward growth in futuristic sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)