Mayawati's Fierce Critique of Samajwadi Party's Dalit Policies

In a fiery address on Sunday, BSP supremo Mayawati launched a severe critique of the Samajwadi Party, emphasizing its perceived failure to genuinely support Dalits and Bahujans—a stance she equates with the historically similar approaches of the Congress and BJP. Her comments were made in the context of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's backing of MP Ramji Lal Suman amidst ongoing controversy.

Mayawati's criticism, aired in a series of Hindi social media posts, highlighted the Samajwadi Party's alleged lack of resolve in addressing caste-based discrimination and poverty, claiming its policies betray a lack of genuine commitment to Dalit rights. She referenced the 1995 Lucknow guest house incident as evidence of the party's continued casteism.

Despite these setbacks, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister credited the BSP with significant progress in dismantling the caste system and fostering equality. Mayawati urged vigilance among the community, warning against being misled by parties seeking votes without sincere intentions for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)