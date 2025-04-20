Left Menu

Mayawati's Fierce Critique of Samajwadi Party's Dalit Policies

BSP leader Mayawati criticized the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of failing to support Dalits sincerely, much like the Congress and BJP. She recalled past incidents of betrayal and casteism by Samajwadi Party, while affirming BSP's commitment to Dalit upliftment and promoting an egalitarian society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-04-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 11:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address on Sunday, BSP supremo Mayawati launched a severe critique of the Samajwadi Party, emphasizing its perceived failure to genuinely support Dalits and Bahujans—a stance she equates with the historically similar approaches of the Congress and BJP. Her comments were made in the context of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's backing of MP Ramji Lal Suman amidst ongoing controversy.

Mayawati's criticism, aired in a series of Hindi social media posts, highlighted the Samajwadi Party's alleged lack of resolve in addressing caste-based discrimination and poverty, claiming its policies betray a lack of genuine commitment to Dalit rights. She referenced the 1995 Lucknow guest house incident as evidence of the party's continued casteism.

Despite these setbacks, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister credited the BSP with significant progress in dismantling the caste system and fostering equality. Mayawati urged vigilance among the community, warning against being misled by parties seeking votes without sincere intentions for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

