Legacy of a Communist Stalwart: Farewell to Dibakar Nayak

Veteran Communist leader Dibakar Nayak, former CPI Odisha secretary, passed away at 72. Leaders from various political parties paid tribute at Bhagvati Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. Nayak's influential career began with leftist ideologies and contributions as editor of 'Nua Dunia.' His last rites were held in his native village.

Veteran Communist leader Dibakar Nayak, who once served as the Odisha state secretary for the CPI, passed away on Sunday at the age of 72. His passing at the CPI state headquarters, Bhagvati Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, was confirmed by party sources.

A procession of political leaders, including figures from the BJD and CPI(M), paid their respects, acknowledging Nayak's notable influence in Odisha politics. His career spanned decades, with beginnings in the AISF and culminating as a CPI state secretary and member of the national executive.

Born in Sendchitira village, Bhadrak district, Nayak was also known for his role as editor of the CPI's publication 'Nua Dunia.' Following his passing, his body was transported to his ancestral village for the final rites, symbolizing his life's journey and impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

