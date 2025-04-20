VCK Chief Warns Against BJP's Growing Influence in Tamil Nadu
VCK leader, Thol Thirumavalan, cautioned party cadres about the BJP's expanding grip in Tamil Nadu, urging against opportunistic politics. He emphasized the importance of preserving India's Constitution, beyond mere electoral victories, and advised his party to engage in meaningful dialogues on critical issues.
Vidhuthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder-president Thol Thirumavalan has issued a stern warning to party cadres about the increasing strength of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu. In a Facebook video released Sunday, he described the BJP's influence as an 'octopus' grasping control of India, and urged followers to avoid the trappings of opportunistic alliances.
Thirumavalan expressed concern over BJP's dominance, claiming that the party is inciting unnecessary debates and extending its reach across the nation. He called for the preservation of the Indian Constitution as outlined by B.R. Ambedkar, stating electoral victories were important, but defending constitutional values was paramount.
In response to upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Thirumavalan emphasized the VCK's willingness to negotiate coalitions, while cautioning against opportunism. His remarks come amid AIADMK's dialogue with BJP for potential alliances, with AIADMK indicating that any decision would be made post-election.
