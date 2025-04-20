Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav's Strategy Against BJP for 2027 UP Elections

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav insists the opposition INDIA alliance endures for the 2027 UP elections. He critiques BJP’s alleged land grabs via the Waqf Amendment Bill and criticizes their handling of the Maha Kumbh event. Yadav emphasizes on uprooting BJP with the support of PDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 20-04-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 16:21 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

During a press conference on Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav, head of the Samajwadi Party, confirmed that the INDIA coalition will persist through the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Yadav launched a sharp critique against the BJP, accusing it of clandestine land grabs through the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. He dubbed the BJP a 'land mafia party,' suggesting their attempts to seize land wherever possible.

He also criticized the BJP's handling of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, alleging ''mismanagement''—a point he vowed to investigate if his party gains power. Questions were raised about government transparency regarding the event's casualties and financial benefits.

