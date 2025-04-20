Akhilesh Yadav's Strategy Against BJP for 2027 UP Elections

During a press conference on Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav, head of the Samajwadi Party, confirmed that the INDIA coalition will persist through the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Yadav launched a sharp critique against the BJP, accusing it of clandestine land grabs through the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. He dubbed the BJP a 'land mafia party,' suggesting their attempts to seize land wherever possible.

He also criticized the BJP's handling of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, alleging ''mismanagement''—a point he vowed to investigate if his party gains power. Questions were raised about government transparency regarding the event's casualties and financial benefits.

