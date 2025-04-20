Left Menu

Congress-BJP Clash Escalates Over Judiciary Remarks

Congress leader PL Punia criticizes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his controversial remarks on the Supreme Court, accusing it of being a strategic move to pressure the judiciary. BJP distances itself from Dubey's comments, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleges BJP aids societal division. The controversy continues to stir political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 16:39 IST
Congress-BJP Clash Escalates Over Judiciary Remarks
Congress leader PL Punia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange of political rhetoric, Congress leader PL Punia launched a scathing critique against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey following his contentious remarks on the Supreme Court. Punia accused the BJP of orchestrating a "well-thought strategy" to apply undue pressure on the Chief Justice of India and the judiciary.

Punia further alleged that JP Nadda, BJP's national president, engaged in "whitewashing" the controversy to downplay the issue. He urged action against Dubey and another BJP MP, Dinesh Sharma, warning that inaction would imply the ruling party's tacit endorsement of their statements.

Meanwhile, BJP has publicly distanced itself from Dubey's comments. In the midst of this, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav pointed fingers at the BJP for fostering societal divisions, correlating Dubey's statements with the party's broader agenda. The controversy not only enflames existing political strife but also spotlights the relationship between India's political entities and its judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025