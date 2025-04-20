Congress-BJP Clash Escalates Over Judiciary Remarks

In a heated exchange of political rhetoric, Congress leader PL Punia launched a scathing critique against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey following his contentious remarks on the Supreme Court. Punia accused the BJP of orchestrating a "well-thought strategy" to apply undue pressure on the Chief Justice of India and the judiciary.

Punia further alleged that JP Nadda, BJP's national president, engaged in "whitewashing" the controversy to downplay the issue. He urged action against Dubey and another BJP MP, Dinesh Sharma, warning that inaction would imply the ruling party's tacit endorsement of their statements.

Meanwhile, BJP has publicly distanced itself from Dubey's comments. In the midst of this, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav pointed fingers at the BJP for fostering societal divisions, correlating Dubey's statements with the party's broader agenda. The controversy not only enflames existing political strife but also spotlights the relationship between India's political entities and its judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)