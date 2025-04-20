Tensions Rise as Rocket Attack Plans Thwarted in Lebanon
Lebanese military officials have detained multiple suspects and confiscated weaponry intended for a rocket attack on Israel. This operation is linked to earlier detentions concerning attacks in March. A separate Israeli drone strike reportedly killed one person in southern Lebanon on Sunday.
In a significant crackdown, Lebanese authorities detained several individuals suspected of orchestrating a rocket attack against Israel, as announced by the military on Sunday. This move underscores heightened tensions in the region as security forces work to prevent further hostilities.
The military revealed that these arrests are connected to earlier detentions concerning rocket attacks in late March, which had triggered Israeli airstrikes targeting parts of Lebanon. Intelligence sources hinted at imminent threats, prompting raids near Sidon resulting in the confiscation of rockets and launchers.
Separately, an Israeli military operation was reported on Sunday, involving a drone strike in the southern Lebanese village of Kawthariet al-Siyad, allegedly killing one person. The ongoing strife continues to strain relations in the volatile region.
