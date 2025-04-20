Left Menu

Easter Diplomacy: US Vice President JD Vance Meets Pope Francis Amid Migration Policy Dispute

US Vice President JD Vance briefly met Pope Francis during Easter in Vatican City amid their ongoing disagreement over US migration deportation plans. They exchanged Easter greetings during a 17-minute motorcade visit. Vance, a recent convert to Catholicism, discussed religious faith and global issues during his Vatican meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 20-04-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 16:57 IST
JD Vance

In a brief yet significant encounter, US Vice President JD Vance met with Pope Francis at the Vatican City to exchange Easter greetings, amidst ongoing tensions over US migration policies.

The meeting, held on the fringes of Easter celebrations in St. Peter's Square, saw Vance's motorcade entering Vatican grounds for just 17 minutes. Pope Francis delegated Mass duties due to recent health recovery, meeting Vance at Domus Santa Marta where they discussed shared faiths.

Their dialogue comes after a public clash over the Trump administration's immigration policies, with Francis advocating for migrants' dignity and Vance defending his stance. Prior to the meeting, Vance discussed shared religious values and global peace with Vatican officials, as both sides navigated complex diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

