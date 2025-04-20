Left Menu

Leaders Across India Extend Warm Birthday Wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

Political heavyweights across India celebrated N Chandrababu Naidu’s 75th birthday. Prime Minister Modi and union ministers praised his visionary leadership in Andhra Pradesh. TDP supporters marked the occasion with a grand celebration, as Naidu reiterated his commitment to developing Andhra Pradesh into a global hub for innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several union ministers, extended birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on his 75th birthday, recognizing his aspirational leadership in the state.

Notable figures including Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and Chief Ministers Revanth Reddy and Devendra Fadnavis, among others, conveyed their wishes. Naidu, who heads the Telugu Desam Party, received widespread commendation for his developmental efforts.

Celebrations by TDP leaders saw a 75-kg cake cut at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri. Thanking supporters, Naidu underlined his determination to transform Andhra Pradesh into a center for innovation and opportunity, with plans such as Swarnandhra-2047 underscoring his vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

