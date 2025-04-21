BJP Fields Iqbal Singh in Delhi Mayoral Race as AAP Withdraws

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a significant political move by nominating Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh as their candidate for the mayoral position in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election.

In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to abstain from the contest, arguing that the BJP should govern without any excuses. AAP Delhi convenor Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the BJP, urging them to manage the city's governance independently.

Added to the political maneuvering, the BJP has announced Jai Bhagwan Yadav as its candidate for the Deputy Mayor position. The Delhi MCD elections are slated for April 25, with open nominations. Meanwhile, the political landscape is further heated by past unification of civic bodies and ongoing vacancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)