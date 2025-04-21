Left Menu

BJP Fields Iqbal Singh in Delhi Mayoral Race as AAP Withdraws

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh as its mayoral candidate for the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation election. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has opted out of the race. BJP's Jai Bhagwan Yadav will contest for Deputy Mayor, while AAP criticizes the BJP over its governance strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:07 IST
BJP Fields Iqbal Singh in Delhi Mayoral Race as AAP Withdraws
Bharatiya Janata Party's mayoral candidate Raja Iqbal Singh (Photo/X @RajaiqbalSingh3). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a significant political move by nominating Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh as their candidate for the mayoral position in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election.

In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to abstain from the contest, arguing that the BJP should govern without any excuses. AAP Delhi convenor Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the BJP, urging them to manage the city's governance independently.

Added to the political maneuvering, the BJP has announced Jai Bhagwan Yadav as its candidate for the Deputy Mayor position. The Delhi MCD elections are slated for April 25, with open nominations. Meanwhile, the political landscape is further heated by past unification of civic bodies and ongoing vacancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025