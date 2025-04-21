Left Menu

Pope Francis: A Legacy of Faith and Compassion

Israel's President Isaac Herzog has expressed his condolences to the Christian world, praising Pope Francis for his deep faith and compassion. Herzog noted Francis' dedication to uplifting the poor and his prayers for peace, particularly in the Middle East, hoping they will soon be realized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:58 IST
Pope Francis: A Legacy of Faith and Compassion
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a heartfelt tribute, Israel's President Isaac Herzog hailed Pope Francis as a paragon of faith and compassion, extending condolences to the Christian communities worldwide.

Herzog highlighted the Pope's lifelong commitment to aiding the impoverished and promoting global peace, specifically in the conflict-stricken Middle East.

Emphasizing the Pope's hopes for peace and the safe return of hostages in Gaza, Herzog expressed optimism for the fruition of Francis' prayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025