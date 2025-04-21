Pope Francis: A Legacy of Faith and Compassion

In a heartfelt tribute, Israel's President Isaac Herzog hailed Pope Francis as a paragon of faith and compassion, extending condolences to the Christian communities worldwide.

Herzog highlighted the Pope's lifelong commitment to aiding the impoverished and promoting global peace, specifically in the conflict-stricken Middle East.

Emphasizing the Pope's hopes for peace and the safe return of hostages in Gaza, Herzog expressed optimism for the fruition of Francis' prayers.

