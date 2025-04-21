Pope Francis: A Legacy of Faith and Compassion
Israel's President Isaac Herzog has expressed his condolences to the Christian world, praising Pope Francis for his deep faith and compassion. Herzog noted Francis' dedication to uplifting the poor and his prayers for peace, particularly in the Middle East, hoping they will soon be realized.
In a heartfelt tribute, Israel's President Isaac Herzog hailed Pope Francis as a paragon of faith and compassion, extending condolences to the Christian communities worldwide.
Herzog highlighted the Pope's lifelong commitment to aiding the impoverished and promoting global peace, specifically in the conflict-stricken Middle East.
Emphasizing the Pope's hopes for peace and the safe return of hostages in Gaza, Herzog expressed optimism for the fruition of Francis' prayers.
