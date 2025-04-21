Pope Francis: A Beacon of Faith and Compassion in Troubled Times

In a heartfelt message, President Isaac Herzog of Israel praised Pope Francis as a man of profound faith and compassion, recognizing his efforts to strengthen ties with the Jewish community. The Pope's impact on impoverished communities and his relentless calls for global peace were emphasized by Herzog.

President Herzog expressed hope that Pope Francis's prayers for peace in the Middle East, particularly regarding the return of hostages from Gaza, would soon be realized. The Pope's life was deeply intertwined with uplifting the underprivileged and advocating for a peaceful resolution to conflicts.

Pope Francis's legacy of fostering interfaith harmony and his unwavering dedication to the poor and vulnerable have left a lasting impression on both the Christian and Jewish communities. His prayers and actions continue to inspire hope for a more peaceful world.

(With inputs from agencies.)