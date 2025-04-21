The Vatican's Transition: What Happens When a Pope Passes?

The Vatican has announced the death of Pope Francis, prompting a detailed ritualistic transition within the Roman Catholic Church. These procedures not only mark the end of Francis's papacy but also set the stage for the emergence of a new spiritual leader.

Initially, the Church's camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, plays a significant role by confirming the pope's death and sealing his private apartment. A public viewing is then organized at St. Peter's Basilica. Unlike his predecessors, Pope Francis wished for a modest burial at Rome's St. Mary Major Basilica.

The cardinal conclave, responsible for electing the new pope, convenes 15 to 20 days after the death, requiring a two-thirds majority vote. Signals of white or black smoke from the Sistine Chapel denote the election result. At the end of this process, the College of Cardinals publicly introduces the new pope with the proclamation 'Habemus Papam.'

