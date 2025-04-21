Left Menu

The Vatican's Transition: What Happens When a Pope Passes?

Following the death of Pope Francis, a series of rituals and procedures unfold in the Roman Catholic Church. The cardinals oversee a temporary period before electing a new pope through a conclave. The papal transition concludes with the successful election when the new pope is presented to the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:04 IST
The Vatican's Transition: What Happens When a Pope Passes?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Vatican has announced the death of Pope Francis, prompting a detailed ritualistic transition within the Roman Catholic Church. These procedures not only mark the end of Francis's papacy but also set the stage for the emergence of a new spiritual leader.

Initially, the Church's camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, plays a significant role by confirming the pope's death and sealing his private apartment. A public viewing is then organized at St. Peter's Basilica. Unlike his predecessors, Pope Francis wished for a modest burial at Rome's St. Mary Major Basilica.

The cardinal conclave, responsible for electing the new pope, convenes 15 to 20 days after the death, requiring a two-thirds majority vote. Signals of white or black smoke from the Sistine Chapel denote the election result. At the end of this process, the College of Cardinals publicly introduces the new pope with the proclamation 'Habemus Papam.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025