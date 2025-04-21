South Korea and U.S. Begin Trade Talks Amid Political Uncertainty

South Korea's acting President, Han Duck-soo, expressed optimism about the forthcoming trade discussions with the United States, which commence this week in Washington. He anticipates this step to mark the beginning of robust cooperation but cautioned that the negotiations could be complex and challenging.

Key topics on the agenda include trade balances, shipbuilding, and liquefied natural gas. Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun is poised to advocate for exemptions on steel and auto tariffs in discussions with U.S. officials, addressing crucial economic concerns echoed in South Korean parliamentary sessions.

Political advisor Kim Hyun-chong, involved with trade and security tasks, urged the interim government to tread carefully, advising that any concessions to the U.S. should not undermine national interests. This political caution comes ahead of South Korea's presidential elections scheduled for June 3, following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

