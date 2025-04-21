Left Menu

South Korea and U.S. Begin Trade Talks Amid Political Uncertainty

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo anticipates the start of trade talks with the U.S. this week, emphasizing cooperation, but acknowledges the challenges ahead. As discussions revolve around trade balances, shipbuilding, and LNG, political tensions loom with upcoming South Korean elections amid conservative-led negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:13 IST
South Korea and U.S. Begin Trade Talks Amid Political Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's acting President, Han Duck-soo, expressed optimism about the forthcoming trade discussions with the United States, which commence this week in Washington. He anticipates this step to mark the beginning of robust cooperation but cautioned that the negotiations could be complex and challenging.

Key topics on the agenda include trade balances, shipbuilding, and liquefied natural gas. Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun is poised to advocate for exemptions on steel and auto tariffs in discussions with U.S. officials, addressing crucial economic concerns echoed in South Korean parliamentary sessions.

Political advisor Kim Hyun-chong, involved with trade and security tasks, urged the interim government to tread carefully, advising that any concessions to the U.S. should not undermine national interests. This political caution comes ahead of South Korea's presidential elections scheduled for June 3, following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025