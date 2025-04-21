World Leaders Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis

Pope Francis, who made history as the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at 88, according to the Vatican's announcement on Monday. His recent health struggles were compounded by a serious case of double pneumonia.

World leaders quickly responded to the news with messages of condolence. Britain's King Charles conveyed his deep sadness, emphasizing Pope Francis' devotion to the Church and humanity. Russia's Vladimir Putin lauded the Pope for fostering dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches.

From Argentina to India, leaders praised Francis for his humility and dedication to the marginalized. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, and U.S. Vice-President JD Vance were among those paying tribute to the influential spiritual leader, remembering his efforts to serve the poor and promote peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)