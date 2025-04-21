Left Menu

Global Leaders Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the first Latin American Roman Catholic Church leader, passed away at 88 after battling double pneumonia. Global leaders expressed sorrow, highlighting his compassion, humility, and dedication to justice. His legacy of unity, empathy, and advocacy for the poor leaves a profound impact worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:21 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the pioneering Latin American head of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at 88, following a serious bout of double pneumonia, as confirmed by the Vatican on Monday.

World leaders poured in their condolences, celebrating his life characterized by compassion and an unwavering commitment to inclusivity and justice. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr called him 'the best pope in my lifetime,' emphasizing his profound faith and open heart. Italy's President Sergio Mattarella voiced the void left by Pope Francis's departure, recognizing his teachings of Gospel, solidarity, and international peace.

From Ukraine to Greece, political figures commemorated his legacy as a symbol of hope, unity, and empathy. Britain's King Charles praised him for his dedication to unity and humanity, while Russia's President Vladimir Putin noted his efforts to bridge dialogues between Orthodox and Catholic Churches. As churches globally resonate with grief, the world honors Pope Francis's legacy of compassion and humility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

