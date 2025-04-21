Left Menu

Thackeray Unity: Rapprochement Rumors Spark Marathi Politics

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray are speculated to reconcile after nearly two decades of division. An editorial claims BJP's strategy using Raj to weaken Marathi unity has backfired. The cousins emphasize ignoring past conflicts for future collaboration for Marathi interests, and urge distancing from BJP and Shinde-led Sena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:32 IST
Thackeray Unity: Rapprochement Rumors Spark Marathi Politics
Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

The political dynamics in Maharashtra see a potential shift as speculations arise about a reconciliation between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. This possible rapprochement comes after nearly two decades of separation, hinting at the cousins joining hands for the sake of Marathi unity.

The editorial in 'Saamana', the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece, claims that the BJP's strategy of leveraging Raj Thackeray against Uddhav's faction has harmed rather than helped their cause. The narrative suggests that aligning with BJP undermines the Marathi cause, which was originally championed by the undivided Shiv Sena.

Both Uddhav and Raj have articulated a willingness to set aside past grievances. They emphasize the need to focus on future collaboration while distancing themselves from those who oppose Maharashtra's interests. This political maneuvering underscores a strategic shift as the state navigates its complex political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025