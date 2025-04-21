Thackeray Unity: Rapprochement Rumors Spark Marathi Politics

The political dynamics in Maharashtra see a potential shift as speculations arise about a reconciliation between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. This possible rapprochement comes after nearly two decades of separation, hinting at the cousins joining hands for the sake of Marathi unity.

The editorial in 'Saamana', the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece, claims that the BJP's strategy of leveraging Raj Thackeray against Uddhav's faction has harmed rather than helped their cause. The narrative suggests that aligning with BJP undermines the Marathi cause, which was originally championed by the undivided Shiv Sena.

Both Uddhav and Raj have articulated a willingness to set aside past grievances. They emphasize the need to focus on future collaboration while distancing themselves from those who oppose Maharashtra's interests. This political maneuvering underscores a strategic shift as the state navigates its complex political landscape.

