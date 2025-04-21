Left Menu

Legacy of Humility: Pope Francis' Impactful Papacy

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope, passed away at 88, marking the end of his transformative 12-year papacy. He was known for his humility, care for the poor, and efforts to reform the Catholic Church. World leaders praised his profound legacy, impacting millions worldwide, both within and beyond the Church.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:44 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the first pope from Latin America, has died at 88, the Vatican announced on Monday. His papacy, marked by efforts to reform the Catholic Church, came to an end after suffering from double pneumonia.

Despite recent medical setbacks, his death shocked the world, especially after he appeared in public on Easter Sunday, greeting thousands in St. Peter's Square. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, in a televised announcement, expressed profound sadness over the Pope's passing, informing that funeral arrangements are underway.

Global leaders, including US President Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, commemorated his legacy of humility and charity. Appointed in 2013, Francis was noted for his simplicity, advocacy for the underprivileged, and efforts to modernize Church policies despite internal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

