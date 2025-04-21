Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Demands Clarity on Ex-RAW Chief's Revelation

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti calls for clarification from Farooq Abdullah and NC on the claim by ex-RAW chief A S Dulat in his book, alleging Abdullah's willingness to support BJP in abrogating Article 370 if consulted. The claim has stirred political tensions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:11 IST
Mehbooba Mufti Demands Clarity on Ex-RAW Chief's Revelation
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday demanded clarification from the National Conference (NC) and its president, Farooq Abdullah, regarding a claim made by former RAW chief A S Dulat in his latest book. Dulat asserted that Abdullah expressed readiness to aid in the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status if taken into confidence by the BJP-led government.

Mufti emphasized that this revelation, as stated in Dulat's book 'The Chief Minister and the Spy,' is of significant concern and requires a response from the NC to reassure the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Dulat's book suggests that Abdullah's willingness could have potentially played a role in ending Article 370 through the state's legislative assembly, avoiding the post-abrogation chaos.

The disclosure has amplified political tensions in the region, with Mehbooba Mufti challenging the NC to clarify their actions prior to the abrogation of Article 370. She also cited interactions between the Abdullahs and BJP leadership, questioning their intentions and political maneuvers during critical periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025