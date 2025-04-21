Mehbooba Mufti Demands Clarity on Ex-RAW Chief's Revelation

In a startling development, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday demanded clarification from the National Conference (NC) and its president, Farooq Abdullah, regarding a claim made by former RAW chief A S Dulat in his latest book. Dulat asserted that Abdullah expressed readiness to aid in the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status if taken into confidence by the BJP-led government.

Mufti emphasized that this revelation, as stated in Dulat's book 'The Chief Minister and the Spy,' is of significant concern and requires a response from the NC to reassure the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Dulat's book suggests that Abdullah's willingness could have potentially played a role in ending Article 370 through the state's legislative assembly, avoiding the post-abrogation chaos.

The disclosure has amplified political tensions in the region, with Mehbooba Mufti challenging the NC to clarify their actions prior to the abrogation of Article 370. She also cited interactions between the Abdullahs and BJP leadership, questioning their intentions and political maneuvers during critical periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)