Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship Controversy: UK Inquiry Unfolds

The Centre has requested details from the UK regarding claims of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged British citizenship. The Allahabad High Court has granted the government until May 5 to report on actions regarding his 2024 Lok Sabha candidacy, following a PIL questioning his eligibility due to dual citizenship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:56 IST
The Indian government is actively seeking information from the United Kingdom regarding allegations that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds British citizenship. This inquiry forms a key part of ongoing legal proceedings in the Allahabad High Court.

In recent developments, the High Court's Lucknow bench allowed the central government until May 5 to submit its findings. This follows a public interest litigation (PIL) by BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir, which seeks to challenge Gandhi's eligibility for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections based on his alleged dual citizenship.

Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey shared in court that the relevant ministry had reached out to the UK authorities for clarity on these claims. This marks the latest step in a series of requests for additional time, as the government evaluates documents provided by the petitioner, who maintains that they include evidence of Gandhi's British nationality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

