Worshippers exiting a Catholic church service in Ukraine's Lviv expressed sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis but also voiced lingering discontent over his perceived neutrality in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

In a 2024 interview, Pope Francis was quoted urging Ukraine to choose peace and negotiate an end to the war with Russia. This stance sharply contrasts with Ukraine and its Western allies, committed to repelling what they see as an unjust invasion.

Prominent voices in Ukraine, including parliament member Sofia Fedyna, critiqued the late pontiff's remarks, urging his successor to champion justice. Many worshippers yearn for a pope who aligns more closely with Ukrainian hopes and grievances in future dialogues.

