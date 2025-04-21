Left Menu

A Nation's Lament: Ukrainian Catholics Grieve and Critique Pope's Legacy

Ukrainian worshippers mourn Pope Francis while critiquing his stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, feeling he didn't fully support their side. Despite his anti-war stance, his reluctance to name Putin as the aggressor and certain comments drew criticism. Many hope for a more supportive future pope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:15 IST
Worshippers exiting a Catholic church service in Ukraine's Lviv expressed sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis but also voiced lingering discontent over his perceived neutrality in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

In a 2024 interview, Pope Francis was quoted urging Ukraine to choose peace and negotiate an end to the war with Russia. This stance sharply contrasts with Ukraine and its Western allies, committed to repelling what they see as an unjust invasion.

Prominent voices in Ukraine, including parliament member Sofia Fedyna, critiqued the late pontiff's remarks, urging his successor to champion justice. Many worshippers yearn for a pope who aligns more closely with Ukrainian hopes and grievances in future dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

