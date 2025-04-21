Left Menu

Global Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis: A Tribute to the People's Pope

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has passed away at the age of 88 due to severe double pneumonia. World leaders, including Trump, Macron, and Guterres, shared their heartfelt condolences, highlighting Francis's compassionate and transformative leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:30 IST
Global Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis: A Tribute to the People's Pope
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the revered Latin American head of the Roman Catholic Church, died on Monday at 88 following complications from double pneumonia. His passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from world leaders and millions of followers who treasured his empathetic leadership and commitment to peace.

U.S. President Donald Trump remarked on Francis's dedication, ordering flags across the nation to be flown at half-staff to honor his legacy. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron praised his impact on the vulnerable, highlighting his deep humility and commitment to social justice.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lauded Francis for his transcendent voice and contribution to the Paris Agreement on climate change. The global community, including presidents and prime ministers from Argentina to South Africa, expressed their sorrow at losing a beacon of hope, equity, and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025