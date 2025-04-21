Global Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis: A Tribute to the People's Pope
Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has passed away at the age of 88 due to severe double pneumonia. World leaders, including Trump, Macron, and Guterres, shared their heartfelt condolences, highlighting Francis's compassionate and transformative leadership.
Pope Francis, the revered Latin American head of the Roman Catholic Church, died on Monday at 88 following complications from double pneumonia. His passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from world leaders and millions of followers who treasured his empathetic leadership and commitment to peace.
U.S. President Donald Trump remarked on Francis's dedication, ordering flags across the nation to be flown at half-staff to honor his legacy. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron praised his impact on the vulnerable, highlighting his deep humility and commitment to social justice.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lauded Francis for his transcendent voice and contribution to the Paris Agreement on climate change. The global community, including presidents and prime ministers from Argentina to South Africa, expressed their sorrow at losing a beacon of hope, equity, and leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
