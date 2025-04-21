Left Menu

Thackeray Stands by Gandhi: EC Under Scrutiny

Aaditya Thackeray supports Rahul Gandhi's statements about the Election Commission of India. Gandhi questioned the EC's impartiality amid allegations it is influenced by the BJP. Thackeray emphasizes that Gandhi is highlighting truths that need to be addressed to protect India's democratic foundations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aaditya Thackeray, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), has come out in defense of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent comments about the Election Commission of India. Thackeray clarified that Gandhi's remarks were not an attack on the polling body but an articulation of truth.

Thackeray asserted the necessity to speak about the Election Commission's questionable actions, emphasizing the global repercussions of its alleged partiality. He stated, 'The Election Commission has turned out to be a bogus organization, currently operating under the directives of the BJP office.'

Gandhi, who is touring the United States, has been vocal about his concerns regarding the integrity of the BJP-led coalition's success in the Maharashtra assembly polls, accusing the Election Commission of being 'compromised.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

