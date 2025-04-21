Thackeray Stands by Gandhi: EC Under Scrutiny

Aaditya Thackeray, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), has come out in defense of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent comments about the Election Commission of India. Thackeray clarified that Gandhi's remarks were not an attack on the polling body but an articulation of truth.

Thackeray asserted the necessity to speak about the Election Commission's questionable actions, emphasizing the global repercussions of its alleged partiality. He stated, 'The Election Commission has turned out to be a bogus organization, currently operating under the directives of the BJP office.'

Gandhi, who is touring the United States, has been vocal about his concerns regarding the integrity of the BJP-led coalition's success in the Maharashtra assembly polls, accusing the Election Commission of being 'compromised.'

(With inputs from agencies.)