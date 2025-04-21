Russia and Iran Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Global Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially signed the ratification document for a strategic partnership treaty with Iran, previously approved by the Russian parliament. This move signals a commitment to increased cooperation between the two nations in areas such as national security, nuclear energy, and resistance against sanctions.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement was initially signed in January during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Moscow. It underscores the mutual intent to enhance bilateral relations while explicitly excluding joint actions against aggressors targeting either signatory country.

Despite a challenging geopolitical environment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov highlighted the ongoing completion of the treaty, remarking on external pressures faced by both countries. Iran's parliament is expected to finalize the ratification process soon.

