Russia and Iran Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Global Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ratified a strategic partnership treaty with Iran, aiming to strengthen relations across various sectors, including national security and nuclear energy. The agreement, which was signed in January during an Iranian presidential visit to Moscow, faces external pressures but progresses toward Iranian parliamentary ratification.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially signed the ratification document for a strategic partnership treaty with Iran, previously approved by the Russian parliament. This move signals a commitment to increased cooperation between the two nations in areas such as national security, nuclear energy, and resistance against sanctions.
The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement was initially signed in January during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Moscow. It underscores the mutual intent to enhance bilateral relations while explicitly excluding joint actions against aggressors targeting either signatory country.
Despite a challenging geopolitical environment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov highlighted the ongoing completion of the treaty, remarking on external pressures faced by both countries. Iran's parliament is expected to finalize the ratification process soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Space Revolution: Pioneering Defence Initiatives Propel National Security
Navy Leadership Shake-up: A Drastic Move in National Security
Amit Shah Highlights J&K Development and Strengthened National Security
Whistleblower Accuses Meta of National Security Breach and Misconduct
Ancora Withdraws U.S. Steel Board Nominations Amid National Security Review