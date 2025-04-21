Left Menu

US Vice President's Cultural Sojourn in Jaipur: Strengthening Indo-US Ties

US Vice President J D Vance, along with his family, visited Jaipur as part of his India trip. During his stay, he planned to tour Amber Fort and deliver a lecture on US-India relations. The visit included a traditional Rajasthani welcome and engagements to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:57 IST
  • India

US Vice President J D Vance arrived in Jaipur from Delhi with his family on Monday night, ready to explore the city's rich history. Plans are set for the Vice President to visit the iconic Amber Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site, on the following day.

Vance's agenda includes a significant lecture on US-India relations at the Rajasthan International Centre. Accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance, and their three children, the family is staying at the luxurious Hotel Rambagh Palace. Post the lecture, they are scheduled to visit the City Palace upon returning from Agra.

Heightened security measures have been implemented throughout the city in anticipation of the Vice President's visit. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma convened a meeting to ensure meticulous preparations to leave a lasting impression on the visiting dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

