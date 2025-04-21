BJP Ministers Take Charge of Delhi's Development

In a strategic move to enhance development and address local issues, the BJP government in Delhi has assigned its ministers specific clusters of constituencies. This initiative aims to accelerate developmental works by ensuring improved coordination between government ministers and the BJP MLAs representing these areas.

According to BJP chief whip in the Delhi Assembly, Abhay Verma, this arrangement was suggested by the Chief Minister, facilitating better liaison between government and party MLAs. The measure is anticipated to streamline resolutions of issues at the ministerial level. In the recent Assembly elections, the BJP emerged victorious in 48 out of 70 seats, ending a 27-year hiatus in Delhi governance.

Ministers, including Ashish Sood, Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra, and others, will collaborate closely with the MLAs and local officers. They plan to hold regular meetings to gauge project progress and obtain feedback on various government initiatives, ensuring public expectations are met effectively.

