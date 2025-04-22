Pope Francis: A Legacy of Reform and Humility

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away on Monday, shocking the faithful with his sudden death after appearing to recover from recent health issues. His tenure was characterized by attempts to reform and unify a divided institution.

Tributes have flooded in from around the world, praising Pope Francis for his humility and dedication to the marginalised. His home country, Argentina, along with Brazil, declared seven days of mourning in his honor. The Vatican has begun funeral preparations, with many global leaders expected to attend.

Francis was known for his willingness to challenge the status quo within the Church, advocating for transparency and accountability, while balancing traditional and progressive viewpoints. He leaves behind a legacy of reform, although his leadership was not without controversy, particularly regarding clerical sexual abuse crises.

