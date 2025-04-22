Left Menu

Pope Francis: A Legacy of Reform and Humility

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope, has died at the age of 88 following a stroke and cardiac arrest. During his reign, he was known for his efforts to reform the Roman Catholic Church, his humility, and his focus on the marginalized. Tributes have poured in worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 00:22 IST
Pope Francis: A Legacy of Reform and Humility
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away on Monday, shocking the faithful with his sudden death after appearing to recover from recent health issues. His tenure was characterized by attempts to reform and unify a divided institution.

Tributes have flooded in from around the world, praising Pope Francis for his humility and dedication to the marginalised. His home country, Argentina, along with Brazil, declared seven days of mourning in his honor. The Vatican has begun funeral preparations, with many global leaders expected to attend.

Francis was known for his willingness to challenge the status quo within the Church, advocating for transparency and accountability, while balancing traditional and progressive viewpoints. He leaves behind a legacy of reform, although his leadership was not without controversy, particularly regarding clerical sexual abuse crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025