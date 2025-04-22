Pentagon in Turmoil: The Hegseth Affair Unfolds

Pentagon politics have taken an unexpected turn under the leadership of U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host.

Accusations have surfaced regarding Hegseth sharing sensitive military information, prompting a drastic reshuffling of personnel and triggering widespread disrupt within the Department of Defense. Firings of top officials have been rampant, drawing mixed reactions.

These actions have prompted discussions about Hegseth's suitability for the role, with calls for his resignation growing louder, as both supporters and critics assess the impact of his strategies on national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)