Pentagon in Turmoil: The Hegseth Affair Unfolds

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, an ex-Fox News host, is facing criticism after accusations of sharing sensitive information. His leadership style has caused a significant reshuffle at the Pentagon, leading to a series of firings and claims of chaotic management. Calls for his resignation intensify amid ongoing controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 01:46 IST
Pentagon politics have taken an unexpected turn under the leadership of U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host.

Accusations have surfaced regarding Hegseth sharing sensitive military information, prompting a drastic reshuffling of personnel and triggering widespread disrupt within the Department of Defense. Firings of top officials have been rampant, drawing mixed reactions.

These actions have prompted discussions about Hegseth's suitability for the role, with calls for his resignation growing louder, as both supporters and critics assess the impact of his strategies on national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

