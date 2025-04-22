Left Menu

JPC Embarks on Nationwide Tour for 'One Nation, One Election'

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) will tour various states starting May 17 to gather opinions on the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, beginning with Maharashtra, then moving to other states. Transparency and inclusivity are emphasized, with inputs to be collected via a new website.

Chairman of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on 'One Nation, One Election' PP Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative will commence its comprehensive nationwide tour on May 17, starting with Maharashtra. This significant step aims to engage with diverse stakeholders across the nation, followed by visits to Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, and Punjab, to gather varied public opinions.

Chairman PP Chaudhary emphasized the importance of transparency and inclusivity, with the launch of a new website that will allow stakeholders to contribute their insights. Advertisements in multiple languages will ensure all voices are heard, he said, highlighting the Committee's resolve to integrate public feedback into its deliberations through technological advancements.

The JPC, featuring esteemed members including former judges and senior advocates, will conduct sessions and discussions till evening. Previous meetings encountered debates on the feasibility of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state elections, reflecting the diverse perspectives within the committee itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

