Left Menu

Sterling Surges Amid Fed Concerns and UK's Inflation Woes

Sterling reached a 7-month high against the dollar due to weakening greenback amid Fed concerns and U.S. policy issues. Despite inflation and labor challenges in the UK, analysts foresee potential headwinds for the pound. Markets anticipate Bank of England rate reductions amid ongoing trade discussions between Prime Minister Starmer and Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:15 IST
Sterling Surges Amid Fed Concerns and UK's Inflation Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British pound surged to a seven-month high against the dollar on Tuesday amidst growing concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's criticisms of the Fed chair, creating volatility within currency markets as the greenback weakened.

Economic adviser Kevin Hassett stated that the Trump administration would consider its options on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's future, leading to further uncertainty. While sterling gained against the dollar, it slightly dropped against the euro, benefiting from U.S. assets selloff following recent policy shifts.

In the UK, inflation and labor market challenges loom large, with the Bank of England expected to cut rates by 25 basis points next month. Meanwhile, trade discussions between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Trump continue, addressing tariffs, and the geopolitical situations in Ukraine and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025