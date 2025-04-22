Political Turmoil in Manipur: Speaker Thokchom's Delhi Visit Fuels Speculations
Manipur's political instability continues as State Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata visits Delhi under government summons, fueling speculations about his candidacy as the next Chief Minister. The state remains under President's rule after Biren Singh's resignation amid ongoing ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, impacting hundreds of lives.
In an unfolding political saga, Manipur Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata has departed for Delhi, responding to a summons from central government officials. This visit intensifies speculations about his prospects as the next Chief Minister of the embattled state.
Following the resignation of former Chief Minister Biren Singh, Satyabrata has emerged as a key figure, engaging in strategic meetings with BJP North East in-charge, Sambit Patra. His potential ascent to the Chief Ministership comes as Manipur grapples with severe ethnic strife and President's rule.
Since May 2023, the unrest between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups has resulted in over 250 deaths, rendering thousands homeless. With the state assembly suspended, the uncertainty in Manipur's political landscape remains profound.
