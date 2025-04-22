Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Manipur: Speaker Thokchom's Delhi Visit Fuels Speculations

Manipur's political instability continues as State Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata visits Delhi under government summons, fueling speculations about his candidacy as the next Chief Minister. The state remains under President's rule after Biren Singh's resignation amid ongoing ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, impacting hundreds of lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:12 IST
Political Turmoil in Manipur: Speaker Thokchom's Delhi Visit Fuels Speculations
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfolding political saga, Manipur Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata has departed for Delhi, responding to a summons from central government officials. This visit intensifies speculations about his prospects as the next Chief Minister of the embattled state.

Following the resignation of former Chief Minister Biren Singh, Satyabrata has emerged as a key figure, engaging in strategic meetings with BJP North East in-charge, Sambit Patra. His potential ascent to the Chief Ministership comes as Manipur grapples with severe ethnic strife and President's rule.

Since May 2023, the unrest between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups has resulted in over 250 deaths, rendering thousands homeless. With the state assembly suspended, the uncertainty in Manipur's political landscape remains profound.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025