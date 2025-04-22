Political Turmoil in Manipur: Speaker Thokchom's Delhi Visit Fuels Speculations

In an unfolding political saga, Manipur Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata has departed for Delhi, responding to a summons from central government officials. This visit intensifies speculations about his prospects as the next Chief Minister of the embattled state.

Following the resignation of former Chief Minister Biren Singh, Satyabrata has emerged as a key figure, engaging in strategic meetings with BJP North East in-charge, Sambit Patra. His potential ascent to the Chief Ministership comes as Manipur grapples with severe ethnic strife and President's rule.

Since May 2023, the unrest between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups has resulted in over 250 deaths, rendering thousands homeless. With the state assembly suspended, the uncertainty in Manipur's political landscape remains profound.

(With inputs from agencies.)